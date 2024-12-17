Leak reveals specs for OnePlus Open 2/OPPO Find N5

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OnePlus launched its first book-style foldable phone last year, and it is hands-down one of the best foldable phones you can get. However, the device is already a year old and is due for an upgrade.

While the company has yet to confirm its successor, we have been hearing leaks about the OPPO Find N5, which is presumed to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for international markets.

Now, a fresh new leak has appeared, highlighting the upcoming foldable device’s specifications.

OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be another hit

Prominent leaker Digital Chat Station has shared a few hardware specs of the OPPO Find N5 on Weibo.

The leaker writes that the device has entered the testing phase and points out that the device will pack Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

However, the upcoming foldable’s biggest highlight is its wireless charging support, which the OnePlus Open missed out on.

If DCS’s leak is accurate, the OnePlus Open’s successor will become a highly sought-after foldable in the US market.

The cherry on top would be the device’s rumored IPX8 water resistance and the “anti-fall body structure,” making the device more durable than its predecessor.

Lastly, the leaker reiterates that the device will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor and have a longer battery life.

The leak also points to the new 50MP periscope telephoto camera. Previous leaks have mentioned that the OnePlus Open 2 would pack three 50MP sensors on its rear, which would be the biggest USP of the device.

As for why we think that the OPPO Find N5 will be the OnePlus Open 2 for the global markets, well, OPPO Find N3 was globally rebranded as the OnePlus Open.

In addition to that, Chinese brands often skip the number “4” in their marketing names due to cultural taboo.

The OPPO Find N5 will be the direct successor to the Find N3, and we believe the brand will follow a similar pattern.

DCS mentions in the leak that the OPPO Find N5 will be launched sometime in Q1 2025 in China, so expect the OnePlus Open 2 for the global markets around the same time.

