Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OnePlus has long been known for its high-quality Android flagships, consistently refining its design language over multiple generations without stagnating.

A signature feature of OnePlus devices has been the Alert Slider, a small yet highly functional switch that allows users to toggle quickly between different sound profiles.

While most Android manufacturers have not adopted a similar feature, OnePlus has retained the Alert Slider across its flagship lineup.

OnePlus is ditching its iconic Alert Slider

In a recent forum post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company is phasing out the Alert Slider in favor of a new customizable button on future OnePlus devices.

While specific details remain scarce, this move signals a shift toward greater flexibility and personalization for users.

Interestingly, this change closely mirrors Apple’s transition from a physical alert switch to a multifunctional Action Button on the iPhone 15 series, making OnePlus a bit behind Apple in adopting this approach.

This is somewhat ironic, considering that OnePlus originally took inspiration for the Alert Slider from early iPhones.

Image: Ronil Thakkar/KnowTechie

The main reason for removing the Alert Slider appears to be its limited functionality.

As a purely mechanical switch, it was restricted to changing sound profiles based on its position, offering no room for additional customization.

Over time, users have expressed a desire for greater control over their devices, prompting OnePlus to introduce a more versatile alternative.

In response, OnePlus is introducing what it calls a “new smart button.” This button will still allow users to switch sound profiles without waking the device, preserving the core convenience of the Alert Slider.

However, unlike its predecessor, the smart button will support a wider range of functions.

While OnePlus has not officially disclosed its capabilities, leaks suggest it may enable users to toggle the flashlight, take screenshots, capture photos, access translations, and launch specific apps.

What do you think about this decision from OnePlus? Do you want the Alert Slider to stay as it is? Tell us below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news