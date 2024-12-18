OnePlus 13 set to launch globally on January 7 alongside the 13R

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The OnePlus 13, launched in China in late October, is now set to make its global debut.

The company has officially announced that the device will launch globally at OnePlus’ “Winter Launch Event” on January 7, 2025, at 10:30 AM EST.

This event will showcase the OnePlus 13 series, including the flagship OnePlus 13 and potentially the mid-range OnePlus 13R, alongside the AI-enabled OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Let’s check out what we can expect from the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 is finally making its way to the global market

It's about time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the spirit of innovation and sophistication, get ready to meet the all new #OnePlus13 — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 17, 2024

The OnePlus 13 is expected to retain the specifications of its Chinese counterpart, positioning itself as one of the first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphones in the US.

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch flat BOE OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,600 nits in high-brightness mode, promising vibrant visuals and smooth performance.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, offers both performance and energy efficiency. Paired with a massive 6,000mAh battery, the device is designed to deliver a reliable battery life.

Aesthetically, the global model will be available in three shades: Midnight Ocean (blue), Black Eclipse (black), and Arctic Dawn (white).

It also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring solid protection against dust particles and water splashes. The combination of premium materials and durable design makes it an appealing flagship smartphone.

Image: OnePlus

While no significant hardware updates are anticipated beyond the Chinese variant, the OnePlus 13 may debut an enhanced version of OxygenOS 15.

This software update is expected to include advanced AI features, improving the overall user experience.

While the company will reveal the price of the OnePlus 13 at the launch event, the details are subject to leaks and could pop up on the internet ahead of the device’s release, so stay tuned for that.

