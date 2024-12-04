OnePlus 13R spec leak boasts two notable upgrades

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

For years, the OnePlus R series phones have been mid-range stunners. Last year’s OnePlus 12R was an excellent performer, though it had a few issues, like clunky software and disappointing cameras.

OnePlus is widely expected to announce the OnePlus 13R alongside its flagship, the OnePlus 13, officially set for January 2025.

Now, a new report has revealed the specs of the OnePlus 13R, courtesy of 91 mobiles and Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer. It seems the device will be a worthy successor to the OnePlus 12R.

Leaked OnePlus 13R hardware specs

According to the specs leak, the OnePlus 13R will have two notable upgrades. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, last year’s flagship processor, would be an excellent upgrade over the OnePlus 12R’s impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Meanwhile, the battery capacity will get a generous boost from 5,500 mAh to 6,000 mAh.

Image: DCS on Weibo

On the charging front, the outlet reports that the OnePlus 13R will pack 80W wired charging support instead of 100W, which isn’t surprising.

The Chinese brand has a history of limiting the wired charging support to 80W in the US and 100W in other regions.

It was the same with the OnePlus 12R, so don’t be surprised if the company follows the same trend with the OnePlus 13R.

Other notable specs include a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen (2,780 x 1,264), a triple camera setup on the rear, boasting a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP f/2.0 (possibly telephoto) sensor, and an 8MP f/2.2 (possibly ultra-wide) sensor.

The 50MP telephoto camera will be the first for a OnePlus R series phone.

The spec also aligns with the previous China-specific OnePlus Ace 5 leak, which is expected to enter the global markets as the OnePlus 13R.

The outlet further mentioned that the handset will measure 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm, making it slightly thinner and shorter than its predecessor.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, an IR blaster, and Oxygen OS 15, based on Android 15.

Lastly, the OnePlus 13R will launch in two colorways: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir.

