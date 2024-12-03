OnePlus 13 is getting a global launch: Timeline revealed

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

2025 is going to be an exciting year for Android phones. On one hand, the rumor mill is jam-packed with Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors, hinting at a January 2025 release.

On the other hand, OnePlus has already released its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, in its home country, China, and is aiming for a wider release.

However, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau restated all the speculation through a blog post, officially confirming the OnePlus 13’s global launch in January 2025.

While Lau didn’t mention a specific date, we at least have an official launch window.

Get ready for OnePlus 13’s global debut

Moreover, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus flagship will be available in three colorways: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn.

However, what’s more surprising is the absence of a green variant in the company’s lineup, a color that has been the company’s signature for the past few years.

Image: KnowTechie

Either way, OnePlus also mentioned that the Midnight Ocean color will be the “first phone to feature micro-fiber vegan leather,” designed to feel luxurious while being scratch—and scuff-resistant.

Since the smartphone has already been launched in China, we know what to expect from the OnePlus 13.

The device packs an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating, and hopefully, the international variant will also get this peak protection rating.

The device will also pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 24GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15, and a slew of AI features.

Besides the announcement, previous leaks have suggested that OnePlus may launch the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus Watch 3 alongside the OnePlus 13, and the official post doesn’t hint at anything.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January.

While the company hasn’t made any official announcements, almost every recent leak points to a mid to late-January launch, unexpectedly coinciding with OnePlus 13’s launch window.

OnePlus launched last year’s OnePlus 12 in early February, so it is quite possible that the Chinese brand pushed its flagship’s global launch a bit to better compete with the Samsung flagships.

Still, who knows? We may be overthinking it.

Excited about the OnePlus 13? Will you buy one when it drops? Tell us below in the comments, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news