OnePlus sets date to release OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15

Google released Android 15 for its Pixel line of phones this week. Usually, shortly after the latest Android release, smartphone manufacturers release their own versions with additional flavor and features for their smartphones. These custom skins offer more aesthetics and customization options than stock Android.

It seems like OnePlus is done modifying its custom skin based on Android 15. The company announced the date to release its version of Android 15, OxygenOS 15, for eligible phones.

OnePlus OxygenOS 15 is coming next week

The company has officially confirmed that it will release OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 for eligible OnePlus phones next week.

OnePlus will host an online event on October 24, 2024, at 3:30 PM IST (6:00 AM ET) to announce all the new features coming with the software release. You can watch the event live on the company’s official YouTube channel.

OnePlus promises that OxygenOS 15 will have new AI-powered features and a more seamless UI design, making it the “fastest and most user-friendly OxygenOS to date.”

OnePlus has yet to reveal the specific AI technologies that will be featured in OxygenOS 15, but the company says it will focus on improving productivity and creativity.

OnePlus has not confirmed which smartphones will support OxygenOS 15 or when it will begin the rollout.

However, the company’s software update policy stated that all newly launched flagships will receive four OS updates, while older models are promised three. On the other hand, OnePlus’ mid-range models will receive two OS releases, while entry-level models will receive only one update.

Based on OnePlus’ software update policies, the following OnePlus phones are scheduled to receive the Oxygen OS 15 update:

OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 11 series

OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus Nord 4 series

OnePlus Nord 3 series

However, that doesn’t mean all eligible OnePlus devices will get the OxygenOS 15 update on day one. The company may roll out the update first to the latest flagships, with a wider release coming systematically. Meanwhile, Samsung fans will have to wait until 2025 to get the Android 15 update.

