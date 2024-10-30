OnePlus 13 will get IP69-rated water and dust resistance

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

OnePlus is ready to launch its next-gen mainstream flagship, the OnePlus 13 on Halloween, featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with a custom Oryon CPU.

Now, after the camera specs, larger battery, and charging speeds, the company has revealed the OnePlus 13’s impressive durability on Weibo.

The phone will get IP68 and IP69 water and dust-resistance ratings, the company announced.

OnePlus 13 is bringing an additional layer of protection with its IP69 rating

Image: Weibo/OnePlus

The lack of comprehensive dust and water resistance rating has been one of the biggest issues with the OnePlus phones, even with the OnePlus 12.

However, the Chinese manufacturer seems ready to tackle the issue with the OnePlus 13, as the company has announced the device’s IP68 and IP69 water and dust-resistance ratings.

The IP68 rating means the device is dust-resistant and should survive 30 minutes of immersion under five feet of water — roughly 1.5 meters.

Meanwhile, the IP69 rating means that it should withstand high-pressure water jets at 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees Fahrenheit).

Image: OnePlus (Via Android Authority)

So, the IP69 rating isn’t very useful to most people, and we don’t see it often.

However, this also means that the OnePlus 13 is getting an extra layer of paper protection compared to popular flagships like the iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S24, and the Google Pixel 9 series.

Therefore, it’s a welcome change, especially after the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12, which offered IP64 and IP65 ratings, respectively.

That said, there’s one concern, though. We are unsure whether all the OnePlus 13 variants will get the same IP ratings.

For example, unless you purchase the carrier models, the One Plus 8, 9, and 10 Pro lacked an IP rating. However, we are hopeful that the scenario will not repeat itself.

Take a peek at the OnePlus 13’s cases with a wood grain finish

Image: Weibo/OnePlus

In addition to its over-the-top IP ratings, the company has also revealed images of magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13.

The image showcases four magnetic cases, including two with a wood grain finish.

The image also reveals previously unknown accessories, like a 50W wireless charger with a cooling fan, a compact 5,000mAh magnetic power bank, and a 100W magnetic power bank.

The first glimpse at the OnePlus 13’s magnetic cases comes right after the battery and charging speed revelation.

The upcoming OnePlus 13 will pack a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, 600 mAh bigger than the OnePlus 12’s 5,400 mAh battery, with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

While we already have an almost complete list of OnePlus’s specs and features, some key details are still missing.

However, the good thing is that we only have to wait a short while for the complete revelation, as the device is expected to launch in China on Halloween.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 13? Are you looking forward to this phone? Tell us your thoughts below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news