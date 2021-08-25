OnlyFans backpedals its porn ban, says it’s totally fine now

Well, that didn’t take long. OnlyFans is suspending its porn ban that was scheduled to go into effect on October 1st. The company recently took to Twitter to announce the new changes claiming that the company secured assurances necessary to support its diverse creator community.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.



We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.



OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

Just last week, OnlyFans announced that it was banning porn and other forms of sexually explicit content from the platform. This came out of left field with no warning and left many sex workers’ careers in jeapordy.

The company eventually spelled out new rules as to what was allowed vs. what wasn’t. But that still left a lot of questions unanswered. At the time, no one knew exactly why the ban was being implemented.

Was it because OnlyFans was trying to raise funds or was it credit card companies not wanting to be in the same bed with porn companies? Eventually, we found out it all came down to the banks, according to its CEO.

“The proposed October 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators,” adds a company spokesperson.

So there you have it. OnlyFans is once again a safe haven for porn. But for how long? If the company is capable of tapping the killswitch at any moment’s notice, what’s to say they won’t do it again when the banks come calling.

