OnlyFans recently announced that it’s officially banning porn. Some think it’s due to this BBC investigation, while another obvious reason being credit card companies not wanting to be in the same bed as porn companies.

OnlyFans tweeted to sex workers over the weekend that the policy change was necessary to secure banking and payment services to support sex workers, its primary source of revenue.

Whatever the case may be, the ban is here to stay. To clarify what’s allowed and what’s not, the company updated its Terms of Service Policy and sent this out to creators on the platform.

The guidelines prohibit photo or video content that contains sexual intercourse, masturbation, or images of genitals in an “extreme” or offensive manner. Here are the key takeaways from the new policy:

Do not upload, post, display, or publish Content on OnlyFans that…shows, promotes, advertises or refers to “sexually explicit conduct”, which means: 1. actual or simulated sexual intercourse, including genital-genital, oral-genital, anal-genital, or oral-anal, between persons of any sex; 2. actual or simulated masturbation; 3. any exhibition of the anus or genitals of any person which is extreme or offensive; 4. actual or simulated material depicting bodily fluids commonly secreted during sexual conduct.

But these new rules can be a bit confusing. In an email to OnlyFans creators, the site explained that “Content containing nudity will continue to be allowed as long as it is consistent with the policy.”

This means you can show off body parts but can’t do anything specific with it like zooming in. As Mashable points out in this excellent headline: “No sex, no ‘extreme’ genitals. But sure, boobs are fine!”

It’s going to be interesting to see how this all plays out. Are sex workers going to stick it out with this new policy? Or will they eventually find another platform that’s more open to their cause. These new rules will go into effect on October 1st, so we’ll find out soon sure enough.

