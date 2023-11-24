OpenRock opens up Black Friday sale with epic deals on headphones

Black Friday is here, and it’s raining deals. To those eyeing an upgrade to their audio equipment, we present the perfect opportunity.

The OpenRock S and Pro open-ear air-conduction Bluetooth headphones are now available at an impressive discount.

The OpenRock S model is down to $79.99 from $99.99, while the Pro model, which was originally priced at $129.99 is down to $103.99.

OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Headphones 4.5 $129.99 $99.99 The OpenRock S are open-ear wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, customizable sound profiles, IPX5 water resistance, and up to 60 hours of battery life. Their open-ear design allows ambient sound while listening. What We Like: The 20% discount makes these headphones a great value for the features offered.

The long battery life and water resistance make them ideal for active lifestyles.

The customizable sound profiles let you optimize audio for different listening scenarios.

There’s never been a better time to experience the cutting-edge audio technology of OpenRock headphones.

These phenomenal deals get you 20% off until November 24th, but act fast before they are gone!

OpenRock Pro Open-Ear Air Conduction Headphones 4.5 $129.99 OpenRock Pro Open-Ear Air Conduction Headphones offer an exceptional blend of comfort, audio quality and durability. They strive to change the listening game by transferring sound through vibrations. What We Like: Unique Open-Ear Design: The open-ear design does not obstruct the ears, promoting situational awareness by allowing you to hear your surroundings while listening to music or taking calls.

Exceptional Audio Quality: With proprietary air conduction technology, these headphones produce clear and balanced sound, providing an immersive listening experience without compromising on your hearing health.

Comfort and Durability: Designed for long-term use, these lightweight headphones ensure comfort with a flexible and robustly built frame, making them perfect for workouts, commuting, or just everyday wear.

Solid headphones for on-the-go

The OpenRock S and OpenRock Pro headphones are promising contenders in the audio world.

These wireless open-ear air conduction Bluetooth headphones offer high-quality sound and enhanced bass performance thanks to their TubeBass Technology and aptX audio decoding.

The OpenRock S headphones are designed for ultimate comfort with their unique open-ear design, ensuring that you hardly feel any pressure, allowing you to immerse in music.

They come equipped with a 16.2mm dynamic driver, delivering deep and powerful bass performance.

And, with an impressive battery life of up to 60 hours, they are perfect for long hours of uninterrupted music or calls.

On the other hand, the OpenRock Pro headphones take comfort and audio quality a notch higher. Along with the open-ear design, they offer adjustable silicone ear hooks for a customized and secure fit.

The Pro model promises up to 46 hours of playtime, which significantly outperforms typical wireless headphones.

Ideal for active users, these headphones showcase enhanced durability and water resistance.

In summary, both headphones boast innovative technology, offering features such as deep bass, high-resolution sound, extended battery life, and a comfortable design.

These qualities set them apart from competitors, ensuring a superior sound and comfort experience. Snagging them at discounted rates this Black Friday isn’t just a deal—it’s a steal!

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

