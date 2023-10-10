Snag these OpenRock S earbuds loved by Amazon reviewers for $80

Have we got some music to your wallet’s ears. For a limited time, Amazon has marked down the popular OpenRock S wireless earbuds by 20%, bringing these high-tech babies down to just $79.99.

But you’ll have to act fast, as this deal expires on October 12. And keep in mind this price is exclusively for Prime members only.

OpenRock S Open-Ear Air Conduction Headphones 4.5 $129.99 $99.99 The OpenRock S are open-ear wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, customizable sound profiles, IPX5 water resistance, and up to 60 hours of battery life. Their open-ear design allows ambient sound while listening. What We Like: The 20% discount makes these headphones a great value for the features offered.

The long battery life and water resistance make them ideal for active lifestyles.

The customizable sound profiles let you optimize audio for different listening scenarios.

The open-ear design allows you to remain aware of your surroundings, making them suitable for activities like running or cycling where hearing ambient noise is important. OpenRock S: $79.99 (usually $129.99) OpenRock Pro: $103.99 (usually $129.99) KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now, if the words “open-ear audio” don’t ring any bells, let us enlighten you on what makes these earbuds so special. They use innovative tech to pump out rich bass tones without blocking the sounds around you. It’s ambient listening at its finest.

Plus, you can easily switch between an enhanced “Rock Mode” and a natural “Relax Mode” with a quick tap.

Under the hood, you’ll find Bluetooth 5.3 for skip-free streaming, built-in mics for clear calls, and active noise-canceling to hush the hubbub. And with up to 60 hours of battery life, your tunes will keep on rockin’ from sunrise to sunset.

Did we mention these buds have an IPX5 rating? That means they can handle sweat drips and light rain if you want to wear them on runs or adventures in the great outdoors.

This deal is only running for a limited time, so don’t wait too long before clicking that buy button, deal dodgers. Once word gets out, we have a feeling these will sell faster than garage-sale AirPods.

Take advantage of the $20 savings and treat your ears to the wireless sound of OpenRock S earbuds today.

Bonus Offer: The OpenRock Pro line is also discounted for a limited time only. Usually priced at $129.99, they’re up for grabs at just $103.99. This offer expires on October 10 at midnight PDT.

With high marks from reviewers and customers alike, they make a superb addition to any audiophile’s collection before this deal fades out on October 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

