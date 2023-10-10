Govee’s best-selling outdoor lights are 38% off, get it now for $80

Outdoor decor fiends, halt your scrolling! Govee’s wildly popular WiFi-enabled outdoor lights are a whopping 38% off right now, dropping to just $79.99. I repeat, you can grab 65 feet of colorful, waterproof lighting magic for under 80 bucks.

These RGBIC beauties are perfect for amping up your Halloween haunts. With smooth color-changing effects, you can set a creepy mood for all your ghostly gatherings. Or go bright and fun for a family-friendly costume party.

Govee is a leading brand in smart home technology, specializing in lighting and temperature control solutions. Their products are known for their high quality and user-friendly design.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

Prime Members: $79.99 – Expires Oct. 11 Govee WiFi Outdoor LED Strip Lights 4.6 $129.99 ($1.98 / Foot) The Govee WiFi Outdoor LED Strip Lights offer impressive RGBIC Lighting Effects for your Halloween decorations. With individual control segments, they display multiple colors simultaneously. Alexa and Google Assistant support enables hands-free control, perfect for outdoor patio decor. Customize colors, sync with music, and enjoy 64 preset scenes via the Govee Home App. What We Like: Vibrant RGBIC Lighting: Govee WiFi Outdoor LED Strip Lights offer stunning multi-color displays, ideal for Halloween decor.

Convenient Voice Control: Easily adjust colors and brightness with Alexa and Google Assistant support, perfect for outdoor patio settings.

Smart App Customization: The Govee Home App provides access to 16 million colors, 16 music modes, and 64 preset scenes, allowing for personalized outdoor lighting.

Weatherproof Design: These IP65 waterproof lights are suitable for various outdoor conditions, making them reliable and durable.

Musical Ambiance: Sync your lights with music using the built-in mic, creating an enchanting atmosphere for Halloween celebrations in your yard. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

With a wide range of smart LED lights, Govee offers options for both indoor and outdoor lighting, allowing users to create customized atmospheres for any occasion.

In addition to lighting, Govee also offers smart thermostats that can be controlled remotely through a smartphone app. This allows users to easily manage their home’s temperature and save energy.

One of the standout features of Govee’s products is their compatibility with popular smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This makes integration with existing smart home setups seamless and convenient.

Overall, Govee excels in providing innovative and reliable smart home solutions that enhance the comfort and convenience of everyday life.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

The options are endless with the Govee Home app. Choose from 16 million colors, 64 captivating scenes, and 16 reactive music modes.

You can even customize color schemes to match your decor. Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls are supported, too, for hands-free management.

Installation is a total breeze thanks to the included cable ties, clamps, and adhesive backing.

Mount them along your eaves, fences, trees – anywhere you want a vibrant glow. And with an IP65 rating, you don’t have to worry about weather ruining your display. Rain or shine, these lights will shine on.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

At just $79.99, this is an absolute steal for tricking out your outdoor space. Govee’s strip lights normally go for $130, so you’re scoring major savings. But move fast; this Halloween deal ends October 11!

Your yard will be the talk of the town with 65 feet of colorful magic. Grab these top-rated Govee WiFi-enabled outdoor lights before the deal disappears into the night! Race you to the checkout.

Prime Members: $79.99 – Expires Oct. 11 Govee WiFi Outdoor LED Strip Lights 4.6 $129.99 ($1.98 / Foot) The Govee WiFi Outdoor LED Strip Lights offer impressive RGBIC Lighting Effects for your Halloween decorations. With individual control segments, they display multiple colors simultaneously. Alexa and Google Assistant support enables hands-free control, perfect for outdoor patio decor. Customize colors, sync with music, and enjoy 64 preset scenes via the Govee Home App. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Editors Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news