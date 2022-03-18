Pete Davidson won’t be going to space after all

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson would be the next celebrity to take a trip to space. But, unfortunately for Pete, Blue Origin had to reschedule its flight and the comedian won’t be able to make the new date.

Blue Origin originally scheduled its 20th New Shephard mission for March 23. Davidson was one of five announced crew members. But Davidson will no longer be able to join the flight, after the company delayed the spaceflight’s launch one week to March 29.

Davidson was likely added to this flight as a way to increase the hype for this particular Blue Origin launch. Davidson has a history with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, as the two apparently “got on really well” when they met in January.

Blue Origin has a history of adding celebrities to its manned spaceflight missions.

Star Trek legend William Shatner joined a space flight with Blue Origin back in October, which you can now see as a one-hour documentary. And former football star and current television host Michael Strahan joined a flight in December.

For this particular mission, it looks like Blue Origin may have lost its star power. It’s unclear if another celebrity will replace Davidson on this flight. Although, the company said it will be announcing a sixth member for the flight in the coming days.

The sixth member is still completely up in the air. But I’m putting my money on Kanye West. It looks like Pete Davidson and West need to stay as far away from each other as possible these days.

And what better way than to send one of them barrelling into space in a Blue Origin’s giant penis-shaped rocket ship.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: