Slide the Pixel Tablet under the Christmas tree for $100 off

Have you been eyeing Google’s sleek Pixel Tablet but feeling a bit thrifty? Well, it looks like Santa’s got an early gift for you because Amazon and Best Buy just dropped a sweet discount that’s hotter than a processor at full throttle.

That’s right, the Google Pixel Tablet is dangling a $100 discount under our noses like a carrot on a stick.

Amazon and Best Buy are trimming down prices faster than you can say “add to cart,” bringing this Google gem down to as little as $399. We’re talking about the 128GB and 256GB versions, folks, in a variety of colors that would make a rainbow jealous.

Google Pixel Tablets - Grab Any Color For $100 Off 4.5 The Google Pixel Tablet offers an 11-inch LCD display, Google's Tensor G2 chip, and comes with a convenient charging speaker dock, aiming to provide a smooth integration into the Google ecosystem. What We Like: Limited-Time Offer: The $100 discount is a rare opportunity, making it a great time to purchase at a reduced price.

High Performance: Equipped with Google's Tensor G2 chip, the tablet promises a responsive and fluid user experience.

Multifunctional Dock: The charging speaker dock not only charges the device but also transforms it into a smart display, adding value to the purchase.

Ecosystem Synergy: For those invested in Google's services, this tablet seamlessly integrates, enhancing the overall utility of Google's connected environment. See at Amazon See at Best Buy KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

But what makes this tablet buzzworthy? It’s the first of its Android kin to sport Google’s own Tensor G2 chip, which means it’s about as smooth as a jazz solo when it comes to app-hopping and movie streaming.

And with a battery life that just keeps on going, you’ll have more time to play and less time tethered to a power outlet.

Charging is a snap too, thanks to its charging speaker dock. No more wrestling with cables like it’s a bad game of Twister. Just plop it down, and it does its thing, doubling as your smart home hub and personal sous-chef for those recipe videos.

Image: Google

And just so you know, the Pixel Tablet, with its 11-inch display and 8MP cameras, is selling like hotcakes. It’s running the latest Android 14 and comes with a wireless charging dock that basically turns it into a Nest Hub when you’re not Netflix-ing.

We recommend jumping on this deal sooner rather than later because, according to the grapevine, this deal’s shelf life might be shorter than a Snapchat story. So, if you want to snag one of these bad boys at a price that doesn’t break the bank, you better hustle.

And for the skeptics out there who missed Black Friday’s shopping spree, this is your second chance to score big. After all, who doesn’t love a good comeback story?

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news