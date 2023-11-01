PlayStation 5 Slim leaked photos point to an always-online disc drive

The first real-world image of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Slim has been leaked. It happened a few hours ago on X/Twitter, but the leaker, user @phantompainss, removed it from the feed as fast as possible, likely due to intervention from Sony.

Thankfully, the folks at The Verge were quick on their feet and were able to capture a screenshot of the first real image of the new PS5 Slim. We’ve previously seen the PS5 Slim in a leaked video.

The image shows the PlayStation 5 Slim console up close, standing next to its chunkier and older counterpart, the original PlayStation 5.

Source: The Verge

The new slimmer PS5, is expected to go on sale later this month, is priced at $499.99, and $449.99 for the digital version. It looks slightly slimmer and smaller in direct comparison to the original PS5.

The folks at The Verge noted the PlayStation 5 Slim has the same posts as its bulkier counterpart. So, you are getting the same single HDMI port, two USB ports, and an ethernet port, and expect nothing else.

You likely won’t be able to use the PS5 Slim disc drive without internet

Source: Sony

While the leaked image shows the detachable disc drive of the PlayStation 5 Slim in full view, the image also showcased the setup screen, which confirms the widely speculated rumor about the disc drive needing an internet connection to function.

The setup screen prompt says the following.

Can’t use your disc drive. You need to connect your PS5 to the network to register your disc drive to your PS5.

Now, it may just be that you may only need the internet connection initially just to pair the detachable disc drive to the PS5 Slim, and previous rumors have stated the same.

However, there are concerns about what will happen if Sony ever closes down the authentication serves for the PS5 and the drive in the future.

