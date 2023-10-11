Sony announces INZONE Buds for low-latency gaming, at $200

Sony INZONE Buds (WF-G700NB) $199.99 Sony INZONE Buds are the company's new true wireless gaming earbuds under the INZONE sub-brand, and come in with 30ms latency at a price of $200. What We Like: Active noise cancelling

Personalized spatial sound

12 hours of claimed battery life

The AI-assisted microphone

30ms low latency

30ms low latency

Bluetooth LE Audio or USB-C connection

Sony just announced its very first gaming-focused pair of wireless earbuds, INZONE Buds. The new gaming earbuds are priced at $199.99.

Pre-orders have started with the promise of shipping them by the end of this month. The company also announced a slimmer version of its current-gen console, PlayStation 5, if you are keeping track.

Sony is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of audio peripherals, and its INZONE line is catered to gamers. Sony introduced its gaming gear brand INZONE a little over a year ago.

After launching several gaming monitors and some of the best gaming headsets, the company now has a new pair of gaming earbuds, promising a battery life of up to 12 hours and some of the lowest latency in the industry.

Image: Sony/KnowTechie

INZONE Buds with Active noise cancellation and ambient sound modes

Sony’s new INZONE Buds are not only designed to support the PS5 but also PCs and mobile devices.

The buds also come with a USB-C dongle, which you can use to connect with other devices, reducing the latency figure to fewer than 30 milliseconds.

The INZONE Buds also support Bluetooth LE Audio, but it is only usable if you use a high-end Android smartphone.

However, with this new INZONE Buds, Sony is advertising its 360-degree spatial audio capabilities. But a few steps and software (INZONE Hub PC Software) are required to get the most out of them.

Like any other earbuds, the INZONE Buds are designed to stay comfortable even during prolonged gaming sessions.

Image: Sony/KnowTechie

According to the company, the earbuds are shaped to produce minimal pressure on your ears, and they sport the same “Dynamic Driver X” as Sony’s flagship WF-1000X earbuds – four silicone ear tips are also included in the box.

While the new INZONE Buds are specially launched for gaming, you still get ANC and ambient sound mode if needed. So, you can also use them for non-gaming audio entertainment, but fair warning, they are not tuned for it.

Lastly, please do not confuse them with Sony’s Pulse Explore earbuds, which Sony has also officially announced about a month ago, and are due to launch soon, also priced at $199.99.

Now, we won’t blame you if you are confused. The company’s audio lineup is a mess, and we can only hope Sony makes it less confusing, which will probably not happen.

Sony INZONE Buds (WF-G700NB) $199.99 The Sony INZONE Buds are new TWS earbuds from the company, designed for low latency gaming, with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth LE and USB-C connection. Click below to pre-order, now.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

