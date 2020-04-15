PlayStation gamers can download The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free through May 15

If you have found yourself running out of games to play as you spend more time at home, then good news, PlayStation gamers can now download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free through May 15.

Unlike games through PlayStation Plus, these games are free for everyone and free to keep forever, regardless of your subscription status.

These two free games are part of Sony’s new Play At Home initiative. Play At Home has two parts – one, giving gamers free games and two, “establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers.” The fund consists of $10 million.

Both of these titles are well-worth the hard drive space, The Nathan Drake Collection is fantastic and with three games included there will be plenty to keep you busy for the days and weeks ahead. Journey is brilliant and beautiful and if you’re looking for something to take you away from the stresses of the day, this is a welcome addition.

At the time of this writing, I’m not seeing a download option for either of the games, but keep an eye out on your PlayStation dashboard.

What do you think? Plan on snagging these PlayStation titles from Sony? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.