Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for April 2020

Each month, PlayStation Plus members get access to a handful of titles that they can download and enjoy for free. During these times especially, those free games can definitely be a nice add-on, as it gives you the chance to game more, without having to spend any additional cash.

Just remember, that you’ll need an active PlayStation Plus membership to not only download but play the games as well.

Free PlayStation Plus games for April 2020

Unlike Xbox Games with Gold, which offers four titles each month, PlayStation keeps the total to two games. While that is a bit of a bummer, they typically have a higher quality game which helps make up for it.

This month is no different, with PlayStation Plus members getting both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0. Both of these titles are fantastic games and well worth the hard drive space if you’ve never played them. You can watch the video above to learn more about each title.

Both games will be available for download from the PlayStation Store from April 7 to May 4. If you haven’t snagged March’s titles, there is still time, as they are available until tomorrow, March 2.

What do you think? Plan on downloading these free PlayStation Plus games? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.