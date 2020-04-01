Activision drops the ban hammer on over 50,000 cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone

If you haven’t been following my Call of Duty: Warzone coverage then maybe click one of these words. Needless to say, I’ve been spending a lot of time in the fictional world of Verdansk, engaging in helicopter battles and doing my best to not leave the game until the top ten. Like any other Call of Duty game, Activision has been dealing with its share of cheaters.

How do you cheat in a Call of Duty game? I know there are cheaters, I just don’t know how they do it. Apparently there are a ton of hacks and cheats, especially on mobile. The most common are wallhacks (if you’ve ever wondered how someone knew you were hiding inside a house or room and they didn’t have a heartbeat sensor, this is how) and aimbots (generally a PC hack, this allows players to aimlock through a keypress).

Considering my general strategy for Warzone requires a lot of sneaking around and hiding until the chaos of the final circle, wallhacks have been particularly annoying. There are players that don’t play the objective, they aren’t playing to get into the top ten. They are just playing to hunt out players like me and surprise us in our hidey holes.

Activision is on the case, identifying and banning cheaters

Activision lined out its steps for banning cheaters in a press release, noting that the team is reviewing “all possible cheats and hacks” including aimbots and wallhacks and that they are working “to improve [the] in-game system for reporting potential cheating.” To date, the team has identified and banned over 50,000 accounts.

Activision also went on to note that it would provide not only a regular count of bans issues, but it realized that there is no one single solution for dropping the ban hammer, but it would be as vigilant as possible.

Frankly, if you have to cheat at Call of Duty then you suck at video games. Back in the day, cheat codes were a gift and still came with caveats. Hacking the game with aimbots and wallhacks is just dirty and lazy. Stop it.

