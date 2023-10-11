Prime Day brings huge savings on 4K TVs from TCL

Amazon Prime Day is here for the second time this year, bringing tons of deep discounts just in time for the holiday season. That includes huge deals on 4K TVs from major brands like TCL.

While there are loads of TCL sets on sale, most are the same model in different sizes, with minor to no differences in actual specifications.

We’ve chosen to highlight the 65-inch size, as that’s a good size for most living rooms and is also one of the biggest discounts.

Here’s what you can get from these time-limited deals.

TCL Q7 65-inch QLED 4K TV

TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV 4.3 $999.99 $698.00 The TCL Q7 is a capable and affordable QLED TV with PRO LED backlighting for high brightness levels and superb color reproduction. Check Availability See at Best Buy KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

We just reviewed this exact model and found that it has great color accuracy, with a bright panel that displays HDR content well. At the $1,000 MSRP, it was already a good buy, but with over $300 off, it’s a relative steal.

It’s also a perfect companion to the latest video game consoles, as it has one HDMI 2.1 port that supports 4K gaming at 144Hz or 120Hz refresh rates, with variable refresh rate support to give buttery-smooth frames.

You get Dolby Vision IQ support for showing content how the director envisioned, and it supports the other major HDR types as well. And it runs Android TV, for a huge range of apps, streaming services, and games.

TCL QM8 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV

Editor's Choice TCL 65-Inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart TV 4.4 $1,699.99 $1,098.00 The TCL QM8 is a gorgeous QLED smart TV with Mini LED backlighting, capable of insanely bright picture quality in both SDR and HDR content. It's also superb at gaming tasks, where it has a fast response time, high refresh rate modes, and variable refresh-rate technology for smooth frame rates from the latest consoles or PCs. See at Amazon See at Best Buy KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The TCL QM8 4K TV range brings all of the features from the Q7 we just mentioned and adds Mini-LED backlighting for a brighter picture and more local dimming zones for an HDR performance boost.

This deal shaves over $600 off the usual price, making it more affordable to get one of the best QLED 4K TVs on the market.

The panel is now capable of eye-burning 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which is perfect for daytime viewing and also helps combat reflections on the screen.

You also get a redesigned stand, with a pedestal in the middle of the TV that lets you hide cables behind.

And the inbuilt speakers are upgraded, too, with the addition of a subwoofer to turn this into a 2.1 surround system. It won’t match a dedicated soundbar and sub, but it’ll do until you decide on which one you want.

TCL QM8 98-inch QLED 4K TV

Save $5,000 off with this killer deal TCL 98-inch QM8 Mini-LED 4K TV $6,999.99 The TCL QM8 is the brand's flagship 4K TV, with a huge 98-inch (diagonal) QLED screen with Mini-LED backlighting and over 2,300 local dimming zones. That's a huge TV in every way, and this discount is just as huge. What We Like: QLED panel with Mini-LED backlighting and over 2,300 local dimming zones for immersive HDR performance

Dolby Vision support

Runs Android TV so thousands of streaming apps, games, and more

Auto game mode and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gaming performance with the latest consoles Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And if you’re looking for something a little larger, Best Buy has this 98-inch TCL QM8 4K TV marked down by $5,000. Yes, you read those zeroes correctly. That’s a giant deal on a giant TV.

You get Mini-LED backlighting with over 2,300 local dimming zones for awesome HDR performance, which is great because this 4K TV supports every major HDR type, including Dolby Vision IQ.

Like the other two on this list, it runs Android TV, so you have literally thousands of games, streaming services, and other apps a fingertip away.

But, like the rest of these deals, it won’t last long. If you’re in the market for a new QLED 4K TV, check out one of these great TCL models before they go back to their normal price.

