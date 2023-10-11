Connect with us

Save $520 off one of our favorite projectors during Prime Day

This Prime Day deal drops the price of this 4K projector to an all-time low.
Horizon pro in purple background
Image: KnowTechie

Looking for a new home theater experience during Amazon’s second Prime Day shopping event of the year? Well, look no further because one of our favorite 4K projectors is deeply discounted, with $520 off the usual price.

That projector is the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K, which I reviewed and have used as my main screen ever since. It’s a fantastic projector with a bright and crisp picture, thanks to native 4K.

This time-limited deal saves you 31% off the usual price and is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular projector. Prime Day only runs until midnight Pacific tonight, so hurry up.

Xgimi horizon pro 4k projector
XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector
4.5
$1,699.00 $1,179.00

If your watching habits include only 4K content, this is the projector for you. It’s superbly crisp at 4K and will give you a great image wherever it’s placed in the room.

What We Like:
  • The projector is incredibly easy to set up and use, with intelligent screen adaptation technology that corrects for keystone and aligns the screen automatically.
  • Dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers, DTS-HD & DTS Studio Sound, and Dolby Digital compatibility
  • Stunningly clear and lifelike picture quality with true 4K technology and ultra-bright 2200 ANSI lumens.
Check Availability Our Review
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
10/11/2023 12:41 am GMT

The usual price is a hard-to-swallow one, so saving $520 is a huge deal. So what do you get for your money?

Well, you get a native 4K DLP LED projector, rated to 2200 ANSI Lumens, with a huge 25,000-hours rating before the light source starts to fail.

It’s running Android TV 10, so you get a huge library of streaming apps, games, and other content. One thing to note is that this projector is not Netflix-certified, so pick up an external streaming box if you need Netflix access.

That minor issue aside, this projector covers all the major streaming services, like Disney+, Prime Video, Vudu, and more.

It has the easiest setup process of any projector I’ve used, with AI that automatically scales the image to the surface being used, automatically corrects keystone issues, and even shifts the picture to go around any obstructions.

That’s a setup process that takes seconds instead of the long process of manually dialing in settings on most projectors. You can still tweak it manually afterward, but it’s not always necessary.

Again, this deal will only be around until the stroke of midnight tonight when Prime Day ends, so don’t wait too long before checking out. We don’t know how many Amazon has left in stock, but at this price, they won’t last forever.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

 

