USB-C AirPods Pro 2 deeply discounted for Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is on its second day of deep deals, with big savings on everything tech and beyond. It’s a great time to pick up those items you’ve been eyeing up for months, and we’ve got all the deals worth getting.

Any discount on AirPods is worth a second look, and this deal that saves you $66 makes upgrading to the USB-C charging case more compelling.

Apple updated the charging case during the iPhone 15 series launch with two improvements. It has USB-C and a better weatherproofing rating of IP54. The old Lightning case only managed an IPX4 rating without any dust protection.

If you want to take advantage of this stellar deal, you’ll have to move fast. This is the second day of the October Prime Day event, which means, like Cinderella, it’ll disappear at midnight tonight.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AppleCare+ $278.00 $212.00 AirPods Pro 2 now has a USB-C charging case, so you no longer have to search for that elusive Lightning cable among your chargers. You can also charge them from the iPhone 15 series' USB-C port, and the included AppleCare+ on this bundle keeps you from worrying about losing them. What We Like: Long 6-hour battery life and IPX4 water resistance for active lifestyles

Spatial audio adds more dimensions to your music

Easy switching between Apple devices

Spatial audio adds more dimensions to your music

Easy switching between Apple devices

Some of the best active noise canceling on the market

Once you do pick up a pair of these fantastic earbuds, here’s what you’ll get. Big, rich audio with support for Spatial Audio to give your listening more presence.

AirPods Pro 2 also has some of the best active noise cancellation in the business, with Adaptive mode that adjusts according to the noise levels around you or Transparency mode, which lets some of the surrounding sound in for situational awareness.

And there’s a conversation mode that automatically ducks the audio levels if it detects someone is talking to you. That’s perfect to not miss important information without taking your earbuds out.

This deal would be great if it was only the USB-C AirPods Pro 2, but that’s not all you get. This bundle gets you two years of AppleCare+ as well.

That’s two years of peace of mind with extended warranty support and highly trained customer support available round the clock, 24/7. You can even get advanced replacements before taking your faulty ‘Pods to an Apple Store.

Again, this time-limited deal won’t last for long, so go and smash that buy button if you’ve been on the fence about upgrading to the USB-C AirPods Pro 2.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

