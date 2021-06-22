Prime Day: Samsung’s 32″ Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is down to $295

If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor, then we’ve got a good one for you. The Samsung Odyssey G5 1440P gaming monitor is down to just $294.99 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

This monitor normally goes for $349.99 making now the perfect time to pull the trigger. This 144hz QHD screen has gorgeous color allowing for great immersion. Its 1 millisecond response time makes it the perfect option for those gamers looking for a competitive edge.

This monitor is a steal during Amazon’s Prime Day sales, saving you $55 if you order today.

Just a reminder, you will need an Amazon Prime account to get this deal. Head on over to the Amazon Prime signup page to sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this great deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.