PS3 and Vita games are leaving the mobile and web PlayStation Store starting on October 21

In preparation for the release of the PlayStation 5, Sony is overhauling many of its systems. First, it was revealed that it was changing how parties and messaging worked, and now, the company has noted some changes coming to the PlayStation Store.

First reported by Eurogamer before being confirmed by Sony, starting on October 21 (and rolling out through the 26th), the PlayStation Store website will begin removing all PlayStation 3, PS Vita, and PSP games from the store. Then, on October 28, the change will come to the mobile version of the PS Store.

Other, minor things being removed from the online PlayStation Store include PS4 apps, themes, and avatars.

Luckily, if you have these systems, you’ll still be able to buy digital titles, but you’ll have to do it from the console itself.

In addition to this news, Sony is also inexplicably removing the Wishlist feature from the PlayStore Station, which allows gamers to favorite titles they are interested in. Some reports mention that this might make a return as a PlayStation 5 feature, but at this time, there is no confirmation of that. There’s no word on why Sony is removing it, but I’m assuming it has something to do with people using the feature to wait for sales before purchasing.

What do you think? How do you feel about Sony removing these options from its mobile and web PlayStation Store? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: