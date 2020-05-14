PSA: There’s a widespread tech support scam targeting Alexa and Echo device users

Whelp, it seems that even your Alexa devices aren’t safe from the wily ways of scam artists. According to a lawsuit reported by Bloomberg Law, Amazon is putting the hammer down on what is allegedly a widespread tech support scam that was firmly pointed at Echo and Alexa device users. Yikes.

Amazon has filed a civil suit against the perpetrators of this scheme, which were based in both Washington state and India. The two apps that were used to scam unsuspecting users have been shut down, and most of the websites linked to the scheme have also disappeared.

Basically, the tech support scam works like this

Get tricked into downloading the fake support apps due to the Amazon branding all over them. Open app Get a fake message about the app not being able to find your device. That message also showed a tech support number to call. Call number, get fleeced of up to $150 for fake device protection plans.

It all goes to show that you need to be on the lookout for shady apps. Amazon’s Alexa device support is all handled through its own Alexa mobile app, and its developer name is AMZN Mobile LLC in Apple’s App Store and Amazon Mobile LLC for its Google Play Store apps.

If the apps you find to help you with your Amazon devices aren’t from Amazon directly, you should be wary of any requests to call helplines or fork over any cash. Be on the lookout; they’re out there waiting for their opportunity to strike. Don’t get caught up on their scam.

Have you seen this scam out in the wild? Do you know anyone affected by this? Let us know what you’re thinking down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

