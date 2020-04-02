How to change the language or accent of your Alexa-powered device

Alexa has a pretty calming voice once you get used to chatting to an AI, but what if you want to use a different language? You might be more used to another dialect of English, such as Australian or British English, or maybe you just want to test your dual language skills.

Luckily for you, it’s easy to change Alexa’s voice to various accents or languages (and they’re all free). You can even get celebrity voices for some commands, after paying a small fee for the associated Skill.

Here’s how to change Alexa’s language or voice:

Open the Alexa app

app Tap on Devices on the bottom right corner

on the bottom right corner Then tap on Echo and Alexa



Tap on the Echo device you want to change in the list

Scroll down until you see Language then tap on that

then tap on that Choose between the different English accents or different languages like Spanish – just know that not all Skills support other languages

You can also change the voice to various celebrity ones such as Gordon Ramsey or Samuel L. Jackson. Just know that these won’t replace your voice assistant everywhere, and they’ll only respond to a small number of queries. You can add them as Skills by asking “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson,” which will have Alexa ask you if you want the explicit language version, and confirm the purchase fee.

What do you think? Have you ever wanted to change the accent or language? Plan on doing that now? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

