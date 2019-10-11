Amazon Alexa’s multilingual support is now rolling out in three locations including the US

First announced back in April, Amazon is now starting to roll out its multilingual support to Alexa in three locations across the globe.

The multilingual support, allowing users to speak seamlessly in two different languages without having to switch settings, is rolling out to the US, India, and Canada first.

For those in the US, multilingual support will work with English and Spanish. Considering that Spanish is the second most spoken language in the US, it definitely makes sense. In India, the two languages are Indian English and Hindi, while Canada features both Canadian English and French.

Developers can now start publishing their Spanish Skills to the US Skills Store, as well.

It’s good to see Amazon adding the feature, if not a bit surprising to see that it took this long. Google has had the functionality with its voice assistant for over a year.

What do you think? Glad to see the multilingual support come to Amazon Alexa? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: