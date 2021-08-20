Legendary FPS Quake comes out of nowhere with a complete remaster on all platforms

To help celebrate its 25th anniversary, the legendary FPS game Quake had a little surprise up its sleeve. Earlier this week, a full remastered version of the game arrived out of nowhere on a bunch of platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

Originally released in 1996, Quake is one of the pioneers of competitive FPS. It served as a follow-up to id Software’s first major success, Doom. Quake took the fast-paced mechanics from Doom and further developed them into an FPS landmark.

The original trilogy was a huge success, but the series has been virtually missing since the lackluster Quake 4 release. There was Quake Champions, which was released in 2017, but the hype surrounding it died down fairly quickly.

Experience an updated and visually enhanced version of Quake. Now with 4K, widescreen support, enhanced models, dynamic & colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, 120 FPS, achievements and more content.



Coming to Xbox Game Pass today.



Xbox Store: https://t.co/adzlU9XGFj pic.twitter.com/sMfr94Yijg — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 19, 2021

This newly remastered version of the original game is now available for just $10 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Game Pass, and the Microsoft Store. Quake now features 4K resolution, better lighting, and various other graphical improvements.

The studio behind the remake, Nightdive Studios, also added a couple of new features. Switch users will be able to use gyro controls to aim, which could be really cool to see. All versions of the game also have support for fan-created content through mods, which make the game much more appealing for a longer time.

With the addition of mod support, this Quake remake seems pretty solid, and fans of the original should have plenty of reason to hop back in and try it out. I’ve actually never played the original Quake but it looks like I’m going to have to give this remake a try.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: