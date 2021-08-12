Nerf Legends brings real-life Nerf blasters into a sci-fi FPS game

Everyone’s favorite rubber dart gun blasters are finally getting a video game. Nerf Legends is Hasbro’s first journey into FPS video games, bringing the beloved blasters that we all loved and grew up with to the video game screen.

Nerf Legends legends is an arena shooter that puts a Nerf blaster in your hands and throws you into a sci-fi universe. The game’s campaign takes you across 19 individual levels where you can test out up to 15 different real-life Nerf blasters that Hasbro has put out in the past.

During the campaign, you’ll level up your weapons with unique abilities, like slow darts or magnetized darts that pull enemies closer to you. You’ll have to use your arsenal wisely as you dispatch the various bosses that stand in your path. With Nerf Legends, Hasbro is looking to introduce Nerf guns to a whole new generation who have grown up with shooter games, like Fortnite, in their hands.

In addition to a unique campaign story mode, Nerf Legends will double as a multiplayer arena shooter. There will be various 4v4 team-based modes, as well as an eight-person free-for-all where it’s every blaster for themselves. Both your player characters and blasters will be fully customizable, with unlockable skins so you can show off your progression in-game.

Nerf Legends is set to launch in October for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This is just the first Nerf game that Hasbro has up its sleeve. The company is also working on a VR title for the Oculus Quest 2 that’s set to launch sometime in 2022.

