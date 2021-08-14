Screw the remastered GTA games, where’s our Metal Gear Solid remake?

It seems like everywhere we turn, there’s a new game remake coming out. Late last year we got a remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2, and this year we’ve already heard of a Life is Strange remasters as well as three unnamed remaster titles from Take-Two studios, which are presumable three Grand Theft Auto titles.

Of course, remasters aren’t uncommon. Technology has been advancing rapidly, and that calls for some updates to some of our favorite games of the past. Take the Mass Effect series for example. Those games are highly regarded as some of the best RPGs of all time, but they were heavily restricted by the hardware that was available when they were released. Now, the entire trilogy has been remastered, with improved graphics and gameplay mechanics that give the series a whole new level of replay value.

Since remasters are a seemingly popular and lucrative aspect of the video game world, I want to talk about a game that really deserves a remaster. Metal Gear Solid is an absolutely iconic game that revolutionized the stealth genre and gave players lasting memories that will stick with us forever. If there’s any game out there that deserves a remaster, it’s Metal Gear Solid.

Imagine Metal Gear Solid with today’s graphics and gameplay mechanics

Image: Konami

Now I know what you’re all thinking: “But Metal Gear Solid already got a remake.” And yes, that is true. Metal Gear Solid was initially released in 1998 for PlayStation, and the game was later remade for the Nintendo Gamecube. But that was only six years later, in 2004. While the gameplay and graphics did see a little improvement, it wasn’t nearly as impressive as it could be today.

Metal Gear Solid deserves a remaster more than any other game out there simply because of how unique and innovative the game was. Though it was the third game in the series, it was the first to be played from a 3D approach. And that 3D approach led to tremendous ingenuity in the stealth genre for video games.

Playing as Solid Snake, you use a variety of different mechanics to sneakily navigate your way through the deadly nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the enemy threat. The game contains innovative tools like infrared and radar to help you go unnoticed as you navigate the unique and dangerous, landscape. The gameplay and graphics of Metal Gear Solid could be absolutely stunning if remade for today’s consoles.

The game’s story and characters are some of the best ever

Image: Konami

Being a Konami game produced and directed by Hideo Kojima, Metal Gear Solid contains some of the most iconic characters and storylines that have ever graced the video game stage. A next-gen remaster could bring some of those iconic characters to many gamers for the first time ever.

As you fight against Liquid Snake, you’ll face terrible villains such as Revolver Ocelot, who’ll put you through some sadistic torture, while warning the player not to use any cheats. There’s also Vulcan Raven, with his shamanic powers and massive cannon, and Sniper Wolf, the sniper who prefers to work alone.

And who could forget Psycho Mantis? Personally, this guy really messed me up as a kid, but he is also one of my fondest memories of gaming of all time. Psycho Mantis was a telepathic psychopath who knew what kind of games a player liked and spouted them out mid-fight (it did this by reading your memory card). This boss also required you to plug your controller into the 2nd-player port so that Psycho Mantis couldn’t “read your moves.”

Metal Gear Solid was full of interesting moments like this that made you scratch your head while you were playing and also kept you thinking about them for years to come. While it would be super cool to see these mechanics replicated in a remake, there are also almost endless possibilities for wacky mechanics like this, especially in the mind of the genius that is Hideo Kojima.

It would be a disgrace not to remake Metal Gear Solid

For just about any gamer that grew up in the 90s with the original PlayStation console, Metal Gear Solid is most likely on the Mount Rushmore of games. Up until this game came out, nothing like it had been presented, and kids like me happily lost several hours playing around with the game’s unique story.

Of course, there have been several Metal Gear games since the original Metal Gear Solid, but none have made the impact that the original made. It’s been more than 20 years since its original release, and I think it’s just about time that it gets the full-on remaster treatment for next-gen consoles and PC. Come on, Kojima, we need this.

