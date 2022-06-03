Buy the new Razer Barracuda Pro, and get a free headphone stand

Razer’s new Barracuda Pro gaming headset is here, and to celebrate its launch, the company is running a special promotion that gets you a free headphone stand, just as long as you buy one.

So, how do you get this free headphone stand? For starters, add the new Razer Barracuda Pro to your shopping cart. From here, enter promo code BCPROAFF on the shopping cart page, and boom, a free headphone stand will be applied to your order.

Sure, maybe you need a little more convincing. So here’s a quick video that runs down everything this new gaming headset from Razer has to offer:

The Razer Barracuda Pro is fitted with hybrid ANC, THX AAA, and integrated beamforming noise-canceling mics. These cutting-edge technologies work together to ensure that you enjoy the ultimate audio experience.

The intelligent dual-wireless design of this gaming keyboard allows you to switch between high-performance gaming at home and seamless mobile use on the streets.

The Razer Barracuda Pro headset retails for $249.99 and is available for purchase via the company’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy. But to capitalize on this special promotion, you’ll have to buy the headset directly from Razer.

Again, to jump on this special offer, enter promo code BCPROAFF at checkout. Razer tells KnowTechie that this offer runs through June 14 or until supplies run out. Click the button below for more details.

