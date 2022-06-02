Bring your tablet and your favorite movie to bed with this $15 stand

Sometimes, a standard tablet stand isn’t the best option when you want to curl up in bed and watch your favorite movie. If you have a soft bed, getting the stand to stay in place can be difficult. And if you have a hard bed, the viewing angles aren’t always perfect.

If you’re looking for a better option, then a tablet pillow stand is something you should place on your radar. And if you’re ready to make the jump to one, UGREEN has a great option.

And right now, the company is offering KnowTechie readers an exclusive discount that gets you one for just $15 with promo code 3512B2JF. This tablet pillow stand typically sells for $23.

This tablet pillow stand works with just about any tablet and offers three adjustable viewing angles. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry, allowing you to take it just about anywhere.

And the best part? This tablet stand doubles as a neck pillow too, making it a perfect travel companion.

If a tablet stand purchase is in the cards, we highly suggest checking out this option from UGREEN. At just $15, we imagine you’re not going to find a better price or offer than this. And if you plan on pulling the trigger, be sure to enter promo code 3512B2JF.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.