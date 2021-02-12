The Good Sounds as expected Super affordable Comes with all the accessories you'll need The Bad Not a high-profile name, you snob Feels a bit light in comparison to other mics 8 Overall

Over the last few years, podcasting has jumped in not only popularity but episodes being produced. Game streaming has seen similar growth markers, especially over the last year, as people were looking for alternative sources of income, as well as salves for boredom.

2020 was hot for podcasting because we had nothing better to do with our time. This isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. Obviously, in order for one to podcast, one needs a moderately reliable microphone.

This is what the BlitzWolf USB Microphone is, moderately reliable. The first thing you’ll notice about this microphone is the price. Some might balk at the mere $45.99 it costs to procure this microphone that comes with a built-in professional sound chipset for streaming/broadcasting, as well as all the accessories you’ll need to sound your best.

Sure, it’s not an expensive Blue microphone or comparable, but you aren’t locked in a studio getting paid mad money to babble all day. You just want to talk into the thing. This is the thing, and it doesn’t cost half a month’s rent.

Compared to most items on the market, regardless of price, the BlitzWolf boasts that 192Khz/24bit sound chipset keeps your resolution high (your resolve in pumping out podcast episodes is a different story). You might need an EQ plug-in if you are really picky about sound, even though there is a strong bass response.

The audio is clear, but that doesn’t mean that hardcore streamers won’t want more audio options to create a perfect stream. Still, for the price, picking up an audio plugin to be sure you have that perfect sound isn’t a huge deal.

The low noise filter, Cardioid pick-up, and 16mm Diaphragm allows for a clean audio response, which is important when you mumble or scream into the microphone (as some of us do). It’s also really handy that this thing, again — for under $50 — comes with a microphone boom arm, pop filter, shock mount, and desk clamp.

That’s all the accessories you need to get your streaming career started over on Twitch. The point is that there are a lot of microphones on the market, and you don’t need to spend a shit ton of money to get the momentum you need to start sharing your innermost thoughts with the world.

Using this microphone compared to others that have sat upon this desk didn’t provide any definitive insight that would expose it as some cheap knock-off headphone. It’s not that. BlitzWolf has a seat at the tech table, focusing mostly on gaming and Instagramming accessories. There’s no reason to be a snob about this just because you haven’t heard of the company.

But yeah, the biggest selling point of this microphone is the price point. It’s cheap. It’s a perfect entry-level podcasting or streaming microphone. Pending that, it’s a perfect mid-level or even professional microphone because it’s not a laptop microphone. The bar isn’t high for audio streaming these days.

Should you buy it?

Listen, we could go into technical details here, but after using the microphone there is no reason to nitpick its basic functionality, not for the price. It’s fairly well-reviewed and proves that you don’t have to make a hefty investment in hardware to start podcasting, streaming, or just talking on Microsoft Teams or Zoom at work.

We live in a time where this kind of technology is not difficult to produce and we’ll start to see market pricing that reflects that. The BlitzWolf USB microphone is a good start to a cheaper, more accessible future of spitting our crackling voices out into the world.

