The Good Ridiculously simple to get set up and going Blazing fast speeds Eliminates any dead spots in your home The Bad The price can be a big upfront investment 9 Overall

A few months ago, I had my first experience with a mesh router network, and it was absolutely great. My house didn’t really need it, but it was hard going back after having one set up. But I knew I would eventually need something better at one point or another, which is where this Meshforce M7 Tri-Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System came into play.

Before having a Mesh WiFi system, I previously relied on my internet provider’s router. Speeds varied, and it truthfully was kind of a pain. Having a mesh network allows me to place more access points throughout my home, giving me more WiFi coverage and eliminating any dead spots.

Now, back to this Meshforce system. The system was recently released in December and will set you back $259. The good news is that you get three access points (one pack covers up to 2000 sq. ft and a three-pack covers up to 6000 sq. ft). And while the price runs high, you’re getting the most bang for your buck here.

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

On top of that, there’s a suite of other helpful features, which include easy to access guest networks, basic parental controls, and a built-in firewall. You can even manage your WiFi network anywhere in the world if you wanted to.

The main takeaway here is that if a home has spotty WiFi coverage, this is probably worth considering. Not only will it blanket your home with WiFi, but it also offers consistent fast speeds no matter where you are in the house. Let’s dive in.

Setting up the Meshforce M7 Mesh WiFi system is surprisingly easy and pretty much plug-and-play

The app walks you through the process in a few simple steps. After identifying your current WiFi network, the app will prompt you to create a new WiFi name and password. Once you’ve done that and logged in, you’re good to go. From here, you can go ahead and place the rest of your access points throughout your home, and the app will automatically pick up the new ones. Seriously, it’s that simple.

Image: KnowTechie

Seeing that the router creates a new WiFi name, you’ll eventually have to move everything over to the new network. Sure, it can be a pain, but you’ll benefit from having everything connected to the same network. That’s the only pitfall you’ll experience with setup; other than that, getting up and running with this system is surprisingly easy.

My home is roughly in the range of 2,000 sq. feet, so WiFi generally spreads evenly through it, but I had areas where the coverage was a bit spotty. Seeing that this Mesh network includes three pods, I can distribute them throughout my home, which basically gives the WiFi’s range a broader reach. I no longer have any dead spots in the house.

Performance is excellent. I’m talking a whole world of difference here. To give you an idea of what I’m talking about, here’s a before and after of my internet speeds using my ISP’s router vs. Meshforce’s M7 Mesh router:

Before

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

After

The ping here is higher because of the server (Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie)

Wild, right? This router not only made WiFi coverage in my home better, but it made my network so much faster. I’m paying my ISP the most I can for the fastest internet speeds available; I should at the very least get the speeds they advertise. With their router, I wasn’t. As you can see in the results, the M7 Mesh router is blowing my ISP’s router out of the water.

All in all, it just works. There’s nothing fancy about it. Other than additional features like guest networks and parental blocks, all you get a powerful tri-band mesh WiFi network that’s insanely simple to use. That’s all you can ask for in a product. The extra features are nice and all, but you just want a product to work as advertised at the end of the day.

Would I recommend this product? Absolutely. If you’re someone who’s tried everything from moving their router or buying WiFi extenders to expand the range in their homes, stop killing yourself and invest in a mesh network like this. At $259, it’s a big upfront commitment, but this is probably the last type of setup you’ll buy like this for a while.

🚨 KnowTechie readers get an exclusive 10% discount when ordering on Amazon. Just enter code MQNBS4BZ at checkout. The coupon code expires June 30, 2021

Do you need something like this in your home? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more. A sample unit was provided for the purpose of this review.