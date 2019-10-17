Review: Broski noise-canceling headphones – Impressive sound on the cheap

The Good Insanely good audio quality Excellent price point Packed with features you would find on premium headphones The Bad Design leaves you wanting more No USB-C charging 9 Overall

There are only two reasons why I would ever need a pair of noise-canceling headphones: Drumming in my home studio and drowning out the noise my Roomba makes when it decides to clean my house every day at noon.

In both cases, these Broski headphones performed a whole lot better than I thought they would. Not only did they drown all the unwanted outside noise, these things actually sound great, especially considering the price.

Now, I haven’t had much time with these, but from the 36-48 hours I’ve had with them, I’m generally impressed. Normally when I get a pair of new headphones to review, I’ll head on down to my makeshift home music studio where I practice my drums. I have a pretty sweet electronic drum kit set up, and when I practice them, I usually do it with noise-canceling headphones. This way, I’m only listening to sound coming in from the headphones vs the constant tapping on my mesh head drums.

After just a quick two-minute warmup and hearing the sound that came from these headphones, I was instantly taken back. The previous set of headphones sounded nothing like what the Broski headphones were offering. It was worlds apart. It was if I was playing on a new drum set. After a good hour and a half drumming session, I was instantly sold on these headphones. The next test would be the Roomba.

I work from home so I’m usually here when the Roomba goes off. It’s convenient having a self-cleaning robot without a doubt, but listening to this thing do its job while you’re trying to work can be distracting and annoying. It’s not quiet either.

So a couple of minutes before my Roomba dutifully performed its next cleaning job, I put my Broski headphones on and carried on my work. An hour later, I completely forgot the Roomba was zipping its way around my house because honestly I never heard it. So yea, it’s safe to say these Broski headphones were responsible for that.

It’s no secret: Over the ear, noise-canceling headphones are not cheap. Currently, the most popular options money can get you right now are the Bose Qc35 , Sony WH-1000XM2 , and Beats Studio 3 . They range from $300 – $350. Broski claims they are able to offer all of the same features the bigger companies offer for a fraction of the cost. They do this by cutting out the middleman and expensive markups.

Here’s a helpful chart that puts all of Broski’s features and pricing into perspective:

As you can see in the chart above, Broski offers more features than the premium names while offering the same, if not better, audio quality. Anyone with a brain can see that Broski’s price point makes it difficult not to consider going with their option. And for someone who’s tried them, I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend going with the cheaper option first.

Bottom Line: If you’re in the market for a good pair of over the ear noise-canceling headphones, this option from Broski should totally be on your radar. It’s packed with a buttload of features, has an incredible dynamic range, and they sound amazingly great. Oh, and not to mention, you won’t go poor buying them. While its design leaves you wanting more, the audio quality and affordability is a fair trade-off.

The Broski headphones are currently on Indiegogo right now for $149. The project easily surpassed its $10,000 funding goal raising a whopping $110K. The headphones will be available on Indiegogo Direct starting October 18. For more information, visit their Indiegogo page here.

A sample unit was provided to KnowTechie for the purpose of this review.

Editors’ Recommendations: