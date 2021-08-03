Review: Cooler Master SK622 Bluetooth gaming keyboard

The Good Solid build Looks very cool Compact for on-the-go gaming The Bad Right shift key is pretty small Delete key is in a weird spot 8.4 Overall

When it comes to keyboards, there are many different factors to consider when you’re looking for the perfect fit. There are many different keyboard layouts, as well as different shapes and sizes for various uses. Today, we’re going to take a look at the Cooler Master SK622, a Bluetooth mechanical keyboard with a super compact size made for gaming on the go.

Wireless keyboards have come a long way over the past few years, and this particular design from Cooler Master is an example of the originality that can be found in today’s keyboards. The SK622 is 60% layout, meaning there’s no number pad, and the whole right side of the keyboard is somewhat rearranged to fit everything necessary in as compact a space as possible.

The SK622 is a mechanical gaming keyboard, designed mostly for on-the-go gaming, but the keyboard is fully functional and capable of any kind of typing you may need to do. I’ve been using this keyboard for a little over a week now, so I’ve become pretty comfortable with it. So, let’s get into this review.

What’s on the inside?

First I want to get a little into what the SK622 is made of. While the keyboard is branded as a Bluetooth keyboard, it can also be used wired, which is how I’ve been using it most of the time. I did hook it up wirelessly a few different times for a couple of hours at a time, and it performed perfectly.

The battery never ran out on me (though I never used it wirelessly for more than a couple of hours at a time), and I never noticed any kind of lag when using the keyboard wirelessly. To be fair, that could be contributed to the greatly diminished reaction times that seem to have hit me like a dump truck in the last couple of years.

The SK622 has low-profile mechanical switches, meaning you don’t have to press down as far to activate a key. The keyboard comes with red, brown, or blue switches, all with different sounds and feedback. The model I used has the blue switches, which were a little loud for my preference but not overwhelming.

The keyboard feels very solid and has a nice brushed metal plate behind the keys. The device weighs in at right around one pound, making it very convenient for pairing up with any kind of portable device.

Speaking of pairing, the SK622’s Bluetooth function works flawlessly and easily. The keyboard is able to store up to three different paired devices, so you can have it paired up with your smartphone, tablet, and console with no problems. You can seamlessly switch between devices, making this keyboard a super convenient mobile option.

How does the SK622 feel?

So now we’ll get into the more important aspect of a keyboard: how does it feel to type on the Cooler Master SK622? As I said earlier, the blue mechanical switches are a little louder than I would personally choose, but it is by no means overwhelming. I’ve been in many lobbies with little Jimmy and his Razer keyboard with the loudest switches possible going off through an open mic, and these blue switches are nothing like that.

In fact, the sound has grown on me a little over time. I can definitely see how people, especially gamers, can like that audible feedback. Beyond the sound, I absolutely love the switches on this keyboard. The low profile lets me press keys a little bit quicker, which at least feels like it’s helping in games like Apex Legends, where I need all the reaction time help I can get.

The keys themselves also feel very good, with a matte finish and ergonomic design. For the most part, typing on this keyboard is super nice. However, I’ve got one complaint, and it’s somewhat unavoidable for a keyboard this size.

What about that 60% layout?

Typing overall can definitely be a bit frustrating at times with the small form of the SK622. While I knew I’d miss the 10-key number pad on the right side for certain situations, the fact that it is missing is the least of my concerns with this keyboard. The redesign of the right side of the SK622 keyboard still messes me up.

To start, the delete key is moved to a strange location on this keyboard. This one isn’t too bad, as I don’t use the delete key too much while typing, but I did find myself having to think a lot more when needing to delete something. The worst part, by far, is the shift key on the right side.

To make everything fit better, the right-side shift key is super small. Fortunately, this isn’t a terrible thing for gaming, as most of the keys you need are on the left and unchanged. However, it can become a bit of an issue when you are actually typing.

I’ve got fat fingers, so I find myself accidentally pressing the up arrow at the same time I press shift on the SK622. It has definitely gotten better the longer I’ve been using the keyboard, but I still find myself accidentally pressing multiple keys at once when trying to use that right shift key.

Should you buy the Cooler Master SK622?

All in all, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the Cooler Master SK622. Aside from the few small issues over the layout of the right side (that really can’t be avoided when delivering a keyboard of this size, to be fair), I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this keyboard.

Of course, you should consider what you are looking for in a keyboard. If you are looking for a keyboard that you primarily plan on using for typing, then the smaller form of the SK622 might not be for you. However, for gamers looking for a small-form wireless mechanical keyboard that they can take on the go, this might be the perfect option.

The Cooler Master SK622 goes for $119 on Amazon, putting it near the higher end of the price of standard wireless, gaming keyboards. At that price, however, the SK622 is a solid option for gamers looking for a versatile keyboard that they can take with them for gaming on the go.

