Review: Dser RoboGeek 21T robot vacuum – spending the apocalypse with a clean floor

The Good It works Good battery life Connects with Alexa The Bad Doesn't memorize floors Loud AF 7 Overall

Life as we know it — this large bowl of greasy mish-mosh that we at least claim to be fully aware of — has collided full speed with a solid wall of reality. Mother Earth has laid bare our capitalistic society, descending a warning upon humanity, smashing us into tiny pieces of glass. Some shine with hope, some have fallen into the darkest corners of the room, dusty with avarice and greed. Do not fear, the Dser RoboGeek 21t is here to clean it all up.

Well, at least the actual dust on the actual floor.

While the failings of society are left to inept lawmakers and people screaming on Twitter, the mess that is accumulating on your floor can at least be attended to with little effort. A robot vacuum is a safe thing, a small comfort in this world of shit. It beeps and scoots along the floor, bumping off corners, amused in its singular purpose — to suck up dust and dirt and hair and crumbs and then beg to be emptied so that it may start again.

Sure, the user manual and Amazon answers are in either broken English or AI-generated English, but the Dser RoboGeek 21t robot vacuum does do its job. It does not memorize the layout of your house, it does connect to Alexa. It can be remotely controlled through an included remote or through a connected app, but that is tedious. Let it roam free, as it was meant to be.

There are several modes to choose from with the Dser RoboGeek 21t

You can command the Dser RoboGeek 21t simply choose its own path (in the spirit of appeasing our future robot overlords, this might be the best option), charge it to only maintain edges, spots or single room cleaning. This can all be found under the “How Robot Clean Your Home” section of the user manual. You can also press a button to send it back to its base, which it will eventually find.

The vacuum has a main brush and two side brushes. It comes with a handy cleaning tool to cut hair from the main brush. There are two rolls of magnetic tape to set up boundaries as the vacuum sensors will not cross this line. There are cliff sensors so it will not proceed to throw itself down the stairs, though it has already bumped into your ankles, as you consider the same action.

Do not be so dramatic. This too shall pass. While our government is content to throw kerosene on the fire and cuddle with their endangered rhino blankets while the world burns, the people are resilient and will prevail, as will their clean floors. My floor (a mix of faux-linoleum and thin carpet) has never been cleaner. On its first run, I had to empty the Dser RoboGeek 21t at least three times.

There are a lot of unpredictable events in our lives, hell, it really all is

We can never be sure what is next. The economy, as it stands, is standing at the top of stairs with the rest of us, ready to accept and attempt to function after the coming head injury. Perhaps a robovac is the last thing on your mind as you worry about your job, your rent, your car payment. Perhaps it might be the one thing to save your sanity. There is no way to truly know.

What I do know is for the moment is that I’m in a fortunate enough position to deceive myself into thinking a dirty floor is the most of my worries. For now, my job continues to be viable and exist. I wake up with the same worry that always startles me into the sunlight, that today will be the end of that and my new normal will be absolute financial chaos.

Whatever the immediate future holds in that regard, I will be walking into it without dirty feet caused by walking around in my own filth. The Dser RoboGeek 21t has assured me of that, as it bounces off obstacles and cleans under the tiny couch for the nth time. Eventually, it will clean every corner of this floor to then start again.

In this, there is some comfort. We are dirt, yearning to be sucked into the void. But we’re dirt on tile. Smacked around by spinning side brushes, away from the void, forced to face our reality. Eventually, though, we will be sucked into the void. We just have to endure some pain first.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more. A sample unit was provided for the purpose of this review.

The Good It works Good battery life Connects with Alexa The Bad Doesn't memorize floors Loud AF 7 Overall