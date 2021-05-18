Review: Eggtronic Ultra-Fast power bank

The Good Fast and powerful LED screen is a nice touch Three output ports The Bad Could use one more USB-C port 9.2 Overall

As technology continues to evolve, we are constantly bombarded with more and more devices. And with all this new power, it can seem like our smartphones and laptops drain batteries at astounding speeds. While I like to chalk it up to conspiracy theories to get us to buy new products, things like power banks help fight against constant battery drain.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at the Eggtronic Ultra-Fast Power Bank. This particular power bank from Eggtronic is a multi-device power bank capable of charging up to three different devices at once, which can be very helpful for those of us who spend a lot of time on the go.

The Eggtronic Ultra-Fast Power Bank retails for $69.99, and has enough power to keep all of your devices charged for a long time. It comes with one USB-C charging cable and one USB-C to USB-A adapter. I’ve had my hands on this power bank for a couple of weeks now, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how much power this thing can store. So, let’s get into it.

Design

I’ll be the first to admit that design is not incredibly important when thinking about a power bank. In most cases, what a power bank looks like doesn’t matter much, as long as it does what it’s supposed to do. That being said, the Eggtronic Ultra-Fast Power Bank is designed to be used with a plethora of devices, so it is nice that the company worked to make this power bank not hideous.

The power bank is approximately seven by three inches and is covered in a tightly woven light grey canvas. It has an led screen in the top right corner along with a button on the side that, when pressed, shows how much power is left in the device. It contains one USB-C port that is used for both sending and receiving power, as well as two additional USB-A ports for charging multiple devices.

Performance

I was unable to enable USB-C charging on my Gigabyte gaming laptop, so I couldn’t test the Eggtronic Power Bank on it. Fortunately, I was able to steal (borrow without his knowledge) my little brother’s Chromebook that he uses for school and run the battery down by playing some Minesweeper. With a fully dead battery, I was able to charge the Chromebook to max, leaving the power bank at just about 40% capacity. I did this several times, and every time it used a little over half of the power bank’s capacity.

As for charging phones, the device is more than capable of fully charging my Samsung Galaxy S20 up to five times before needing a recharge. When using the power bank as my primary charger for my phone, I found that I generally had to recharge the Eggtronic Ultra-Fast Power Bank about once every five days, fully charging to 100% at least once per day.

Should you buy this power bank?

Overall, I have been very pleased with the performance of the Eggtronic Ultra-Fast power bank. This particular power bank does come in at $69.99, which is slightly higher than some comparable devices.

However, this particular device from Eggtronic delivers everything that it says it does. The compact, stylish design along with the led display are some very nice touches. If you are someone who is constantly on the go and needs to keep multiple devices topped up in power, then the Eggtronic Ultra Fast power bank is perfect for you.

