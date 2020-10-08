Review: The CLCKR is a cool, combined grip and stand for your smartphone

The Good Easy to install Placement can be altered Works well as both a phone grip and a stand The Bad Placement needs to be precise for top-heavy handsets 9 Overall

While I try to avoid taking selfies as much as I avoid licking toilet seats in public restrooms, there often comes a time when a selfie is required. When it does, my stupid fingers are incapable of performing the dextrous exercise of holding the phone, aiming it at the subject(s), and pressing the shutter button. What normally happens in this instance is I take several blurry shots then impatiently hand my phone to someone else to take the snap.

What I really need, in such a situation, is a reliable phone grip. Something like the recently released CLCKR works perfectly, plus it doubles up as a stand for your smartphone. It is currently retailing at $14.99 over on Amazon, but you can get 30% off by entering the code TECHIE30 at checkout. Isn’t that nice?! Wanna know why you should grab one? OK, here’s the skinny.

Easy to install

The CLCKR is super easy to install. The back of the stand is coated with a high-strength adhesive that is revealed upon removing the backing sticker. Despite being such a strong adhesive, it is relatively easy to remove and replace the item if you position it incorrectly the first time around.

It also leaves no residue when you remove it, which is great because that stuff is a pain in the ass to get rid of. It is advisable that you install the CLCKR at the bottom center of your handset, as this will provide the best configuration to use it as a grip and a stand.

Easy to use, too

The CLCKR provides options for use as a drop-preventing grip, which offers a secure way to hold onto your phone without it ending up taking a nosedive at the floor and smashing into a million tiny shards. This is a simple operation, as easy as unclipping the top of the CLCKR from its housing and slipping your fingers through. This gives your thumb easy access to the screen for browsing with one hand (which is more comfortable than using two) or taking the aforementioned selfies.

It also doubles up as a stand, in both portrait and landscape modes. The former configuration is ideal if you want to make Zoom calls or record a video as you don’t have to hold the phone in an optimal position; you can just leave it there. The latter is great if you want to watch Netflix on your phone – you can just set it on a table and keep your hands free and in a comfortable position. The CLCKR ‘clicks’ into position when it is folded out to use as a stand (duh) so it is held in place and your phone won’t fall over.

Should I buy a CLCKR?

Move over PopSockets, there’s a new phone holder in town. The CLCKR is an incredibly easy to install, remove, and use phone grip. It comes in a wide variety of styles and colors, too. OK, so perhaps you can’t get one with an outline of the Death Star decorating the outside, but they still look nice attached to the back of your phone. They don’t look overly fussy, so if you like to have a more minimal look to your smartphone, the CLCKR is for you. You can still grab a few nice designs, though, including green camo and one with some art-deco inspired cheetahs on it.

I can see no reason why you shouldn’t grab a couple of these for your smartphone. Especially at only $14.99. Even more so when you’re getting a 30% discount exclusive to our awesome readers! Here’s that code again to save you the scroll (which would be much easier with a CLCKR slapped on the back of your phone): TECHIE30.

