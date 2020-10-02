Review: MECO wireless outdoor security camera

The Good Easy install Great image Great sound Night vision The Bad Camera can be overly sensitive Mounting bracket in certain applications can have issues App can act up a bit at times 8 Overall

I think I’ve made it pretty clear through my previous reviews that I’m not very good at stuff. Like, doing actual things. So when Kevin asked me to review this wireless security camera, I obviously ignored his Slack message, but he gently reminded me that he paid my salary and, well, one thing led to another, and here we are.

Today, we’ll be looking at the MECO wireless outdoor security camera. It’s a – wait for – wireless security camera that can easily attach to a multitude of surfaces and comes in at only 70-ish dollars. Not bad. It features a rechargeable 6700mAh battery that, according to the company, can “wake 1,000 times when fully charged,” which means you shouldn’t have to worry about recharging it too often, every couple of months should do it.

You have a variety of mounting options with the camera, but by far the easiest is to use the double-sided adhesive patch with the swivel mount. It makes installing the camera extremely easy and allows for adjustments after you have found the area you want to mount the camera in.

The camera features a 120-degree viewing angle at 1080p, and even offers a night vision mode. The camera, as it should be, is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about rainstorms or anything of that nature. It’s also pretty weighty, which typically wouldn’t be a bad thing, but it did end up causing minor issues that I’ll get into further down.

So, how does the MECO perform?

An easy install is always nice, but that’s really only part of the equation with a security camera. First, I did have some trouble connecting the camera with the security camera’s app (available on Android and iOS). I would be lying if I said it wasn’t a bit annoying. The process would go smoothly, but struggled to connect to my WiFi initially. Also, it should be noted that your router must have a 2.4GHz connection. This shouldn’t be a problem for most, but worth mentioning.

Like with my Traeger smart grill, I did struggle a bit with maintaining a WiFi connection, but that comes down to my stock Comcast router. Also, I mounted the camera a fair ways away from the router, so that’s on me.

As for performance, I really don’t have too many complaints. If anything the camera can be a bit too sensitive. I had to find the right angle that prevented the camera from picking up the road, as cars passing by would alert it, even if they were barely in the frame. Better too sensitive, than not enough though, I suppose. The picture is clear and there are both SD and HD viewing options available.

Oh, and about that weight. The mounting ball that magnetically attaches to the concave shape on the back of the camera is great for making adjustments, but I found that the weight of the unit only allowed but for so much adjusting. Angle it down too much and eventually, the camera would begin to slide down on the mounting ball, resulting in a nice, clear picture of the ground.

With the app, you can record and take screenshots of live footage, and the included 32GB microSD card can store plenty of alerts on it, as well. Once you fill-up the card, it will basically flip back to the beginning and start overwriting it. You can also pay for cloud storage, which sets you back $3 a month.

Also, there’s a two-way intercom system on the camera, which honestly isn’t needed in my opinion, but can be nice if you have friends or family showing up and you want to let them know you are on the way to the door. As for the actual mic on the unit, it does a great job of picking up sounds, so much so that I could hear my neighbor having a conversation in their yard, which was about 35-40 feet away. That was kinda mindblowing, to be honest.

Overall, it’s a solid little security camera that should fit many people’s basic needs. I was surprised by the ease-of-use, the potent battery life, and night vision mode. The app can feel a bit off at times, but in my experience, that’s not rare to find with these sorts of devices.

If you are looking for a security camera that can provide peace of mind without breaking the bank, the MECO wireless outdoor security camera is definitely worth checking out.

