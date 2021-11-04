Ring’s new home security system has a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router

If you’re in the market for a home security system, the Ring Alarm Pro is now available to order. The new device puts an Eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh router inside the Ring Alarm box, so you only need one mildly-ugly box plugged into your internet instead of two.

The coolest thing about the Ring Alarm Pro? It provides backup Wi-Fi via cellular data if your power or internet connection dies, with 3GB of monthly backup included, or extra data billed at $3 per gigabyte. It also has local processing and video storage, so your video clips are stored in your own home.

While the base unit is $249, you’ll probably want to buy one of the security kits, because a security system that doesn’t have sensors to monitor is really just a white box that runs up your utility bill.

Ring has a bunch of kits to choose from, like the $299 Alarm Pro 8-piece kit that gives you the Alarm Pro base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one alarm range extender. The $379 14-piece kit gives you all the contents of the 8-piece kit but doubles the number of keypads, motion detectors, and contact sensors, so you can secure more of your home.

You can also build up your own security kit, if you prefer, as the Ring Alarm Pro is compatible with any of Ring’s products from video doorbells to that home-patrolling drone. You’ll need a Ring Protect subscription for some of the more advanced features, at the Pro tier which is $20 a month or $200 per year.

That gets you Alexa Guard Plus, video recording for all of your video devices, backup internet, and Eero Secure which watches your network for threats. If you don’t need those features, you don’t need a subscription to use the Ring Alarm Pro for its core functionality.

