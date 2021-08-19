The Nooie Cam Doorbell doubles as a home security system for your front door

Video doorbells are just about everywhere these days. You probably know someone who has one or thinking about getting one – heck, you might even have one of these already. The point is that they’re just about everywhere. So when it comes to options, they’re plentiful.

To introduce a new one to the fold, let’s take a look at this new offering from Nooie. The Nooie Cam Doorbell is a wireless doorbell camera that offers all the fixings like 2K resolution, a simple to use smartphone app, 2-way audio, and a whole lot more. Oh, not to mention, it’s also battery-powered and compatible with 5G WiFi.

The Nooie Cam Doorbell works like most video doorbells out there, with a few exceptions. When someone rings the doorbell, the app lets you see who’s out front and interact with your guests without ever stepping out the door. You can even record the footage or have pictures downloaded to your phone.

Image: Nooie

On top of being a regular doorbell cam, the Nooie Cam Doorbell goes a step further. The device utilizes advanced PIR (passive infrared) sensors along with a slick human detection algorithm to detect any sort of motion coming your door’s way. And exactly who’s coming your door’s way.

Installation should be easy since the device is completely wire-free. And with the doorbell, you get a separate base station that doubles as a doorbell chime while also extending the connectivity range by acting as a WiFi extender for the system. The doorbell also includes a built-in anti-theft alarm for additional security.

So, how much does this puppy cost? The Nooie Cam Doorbell retails for $149.99. And given the price range of most video doorbells out there, the price sounds just about right.

Image: Nooie

On top of all these great features, Nooie hits it out of the park with the product’s design. It’s not an eyesore to look at and certainly won’t be a problem matching it to any home’s decor.

Given all the options out there, the Nooie Cam Doorbell checks off all the boxes when it comes to wireless video doorbells. If you’re looking for something that’s simple to install, provides crisp, super HD video, and is wrapped in a beautiful design – Nooie’s offering is what you’re looking for. More info can be found here.

