New Samsung offer gets you 20% off Samsung Care+ plans

Need an emergency parachute for your Galaxy device? This juicy nugget of a deal might just drop from the sky to save the day.

Samsung’s rolling out the red carpet—scratch that, maybe a sturdy, protective rubber mat—inviting all you Galaxy S24, Flip6, Fold6, A25, and A15 loyalists to snag a hefty 20% off on their Samsung Care+ Plus plan.

Why? Because life’s full of unfortunate mishaps and a little extra coverage could keep those techie woes at bay.

So, how does this deal work? Head over to Samsung Care+ sometime between now and the24th of November, and protect your device with a plan that has it all.

Imagine unlimited repairs for those accidental spills, unexpected drops, battery breakdowns—Samsung Knox security patting you on the back, ensuring smooth sailing.

Oh, and did I mention the quick swap for lost or stolen phones? Yes, you heard right, ‘Hello shiny new device,’ in less than a day!

The perks pile on like toppings on an ice-cream sundae

From same-day replacements at an impressive 700+ Samsung-authorized locations nationwide, to peace of mind knowing certified technicians will bring your device back from the digital graveyard, it practically screams ‘Security Blanket2.0.’

With open enrollment inviting those who were late to the insurance party, it’s your second chance to grab some safety and possibly avoid heartbreaking (and expensive) surprises.

Not a single crack, scratch, or tech faux pas should cause drama this season. Grab this offer, and get back to scrolling social media feeds and snapping GIF-worthy holiday moments with confidence.

Secure your Galaxy’s future here because, honestly, who wouldn’t mind a little tech tranquility?

