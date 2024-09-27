Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

After a ton of leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has just launched with hardware upgrades over the Galaxy S23 FE. It’s the first mid-range phone from the company to ship with Galaxy AI features and a ProVisual engine. The device will get seven major Android releases and seven years of security updates.

It also has a massive 6.7-inch display, the same size as the Galaxy S24 Plus. The design is also pretty identical to the other Galaxy S24 series members. Samsung is already taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE and the device will hit the stores on October 3, with a price bump over the S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is first mid-range phone with Galaxy AI

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support, a 0.3-inch bigger screen than the S23 FE, and a Vision Booster for better visibility in a sunny environment.

At the heart of the device is an Exynos 2400e SoC with a new vapour chamber for sustained performance. It ships with 8GB RAM, the same as the vanilla S24. For storage, there are three options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with 512GB being exclusive to select markets only.

Under the hood, it has a 4,700mAh battery capacity with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support, a 200mAh boost from its predecessor.

Image: Samsung

For photography, the device houses a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom telephoto shooter. At the front, it has a 10MP snapper for social media-ready selfies and video calls.

Moreover, it’s the first FE phone to feature the ProVisual engine that combines night photography with an object-aware engine to optimize colors in Super HDR.

The Galaxy S24 FE comes pre-installed with Android 14 and OneUI 6.1 and will receive flagship treatment, including releases across seven major OS generations and security patches for seven years.

The Galaxy S24 FE AI features include several tools:

Circle to Search: Allows quick Google searches by long-pressing the home button and circling the desired content.

Allows quick Google searches by long-pressing the home button and circling the desired content. Live Translate: Voice translation for calls, now supported in select third-party apps.

Voice translation for calls, now supported in select third-party apps. Interpreter: Used for in-person translation.

Used for in-person translation. Composer: A Samsung Keyboard feature that helps write emails and social media posts from a few keywords.

A Samsung Keyboard feature that helps write emails and social media posts from a few keywords. Note Assist: Automates note formatting, transcription, summarization of voice recordings, and PDF translation.

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE now and it will be available on October 3. The base 128GB model costs $650 and the 256GB variant retails for $709, which is a small price bump from the S23 FE.

Are you pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE? Or do you want to wait for the iPhone SE refresh that’s due for March 2025? Tell us your plans in the comments below, and stay tuned to our Twitter and Facebook for all the fresh tech news.

