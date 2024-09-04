Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may not get a charging speed upgrade

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s next addition to the Galaxy FE line, the Galaxy S24 FE, is widely speculated to arrive in October, and the recent amped-up frequency of leaks suggests that a launch is imminent.

The latest Galaxy S24 FE leak comes from The Tech Outlook, which spotted a listing for the device in the TUV Rheinland database.

The outlet even shared a screenshot of the listing, which states that the Galaxy S24 FE will be capable of charging at 25W (9 volts at 2.77 amps).

Image: The Tech Outlook

Now, the 25W charging speed isn’t surprising; it is more of a disappointment, as even Samsung’s first Galaxy FE handset, the Galaxy S20 FE, launched back in 2020, used to top out at 25W.

In addition, the listing doesn’t mention wireless charging support. However, the Galaxy FE phones have historically supported wireless charging since the first generation.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: rumored specs

Image: AndroidHeadlines

We are looking at moderate updates regarding the rest of the Galaxy S24 FE specs. The upcoming Galaxy FE handset is rumored to be slightly larger, at 6.7 inches, with a 120Hz display.

The device is tipped to pack the Exynos 2400e chipset, which could be a variant of the Exynos 2400 chipset. The battery is said to be slightly larger at 4,565mAh.

The cameras are expected to remain the same: a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto. Of course, the Galaxy AI features are expected.

Needless to say, many fans are looking forward to the Galaxy S24 FE’s launch, which is rumored to be in October and will likely be alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Are you okay with 25W charging in midrange phones? Or would you rather Samsung take a page out of OnePlus’ book? Let’s chat in the comments below, or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

