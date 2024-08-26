Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE appears at the FCC as launch inches closer

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the Galaxy S24 FE launch date yet. However, given the recent ramped-up leaks, it is quite clear that a launch is imminent.

Only last week, Samsung’s next Fan Edition handset, the Galaxy S24 FE, made a stop at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and was then spotted on the Bluetooth certification website.

Now, completing the trifecta, the Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website by the folks at 91Mobiles.

Galaxy S24 FE’s FCC listing reveals a few notable details

The device that appeared on the FCC website carries the same SM-S721B/DS model number that we had seen before on Samsung France’s support page, which was later taken down.

However, the interesting part is that the listing also confirms a few details besides giving away the model number.

According to the listing, the Galaxy S24 FE will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, wireless charging, 5G, and GNSS.

The phone’s batteries have model numbers EB-BS721ABE and EB-BS721ABY. They were tested with a charging unit with the model number EP-TA800, which, according to the outlet, corresponds to Samsung’s 25W charging adapter.

That’s all we have learned from the Galaxy S24 FE’s FCC listing.

However, previous leaks have pointed out a few hardware details, such as the Galaxy S24 FE being slightly larger with a 6.7-inch screen and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Exynos 2400e SoC will power it. It will feature the same camera setup as the Galaxy S23 FE and have a slightly larger 4,565mAh battery.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 FE will come with moderate upgrades, and this FCC listing makes one thing apparent: the handset is coming soon. But how soon is, however, anyone’s guess.

