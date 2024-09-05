New Galaxy S24 FE leak confirms design and wireless charging

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE seems increasingly likely, as a new leak is appearing almost every day, painting a clearer image of the upcoming handset. Today’s leak has revealed the device’s apparent design and wireless charging capability.

Only yesterday, we reported a Galaxy S24 FE listing confirming its 25W wired charging speed, which is in line with previous Galaxy FE models. Although the listing didn’t mention its wireless charging capabilities, we speculated it would be there, and it seems we were right.

The latest 91mobiles report states that the Galaxy S24 FE was spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website.

Image: WPC

The WPC database is for devices that support wireless charging. Hence, the Galaxy S24 FE is obviously getting wireless charging support, and the listing mentions a maximum Qi-based charging speed of 15W, similar to the previous FE models.

This means the S24 FE will not offer the latest standard for wireless charging, Qi2, which isn’t surprising as the flagship Galaxy S24 series didn’t adopt it either.

The listing also delivers another look at the S24 FE’s design, which aligns with the previously leaked images. It looks very similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE, with a punch-hole camera at the front center and three individual cutouts for cameras on the back.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leaked specs we know so far

Image: AndroidHeadlines

A few of the Galaxy S24 FE spec details were already available. However, the leaker Yogesh Brar has added a few more in addition to the old ones.

According to Brar, the device will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Exynos 2400e SoC and the same 50MP + 12MP + 8MP triple camera setup as the Galaxy S23 FE, which is in line with the previous leaks.

However, Brar adds that the Galaxy S24 FE will feature a 4,600 mAh battery, 12GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and IP68 dust and water-resistance rating.

Brar also adds that the Indian pricing of the Galaxy S24 FE will be 50,000 INR, which is around $595. Last year’s Galaxy S23 FE was launched at $600. So, it looks like this year’s model will carry the same price tag, which is a relief as every brand has been bumping up their prices of late.

Are you excited about Samsung’s midrange flagship phone? Or would you rather go with something like the iPhone SE 4 when it comes? Tell us in the comments below, or head to our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news