Samsung’s 50″ The Frame TV gets a rare $400 discount

Looking to jazz up your living room with tech that doubles as art? Samsung’s latest The Frame TVs have dipped to a sweet $898 at Amazon and Walmart.

Yup, the chic 50-inch model, regularly prancing around at $1,298, is now strutting at a record low. That’s a smooth $400 off, folks.

This isn’t just any TV. When the binge-watching ends, The Frame morphs into a digital canvas.

Samsung 50-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame $1,297.99 $897.99 The Samsung 50-inch Frame TV marries technology with artistry, offering a 4K QLED display and customizable frames to blend seamlessly with your home decor. It supports major streaming services and smart home assistants. What We Like: It's $400 off. Who doesn't like that?!

Blends technology with art, serving as both a high-quality TV and digital art display.

Personalize with interchangeable frames and access to an extensive art library.

Imagine hosting a soirée, and your TV—previously playing cult classics—suddenly showcases a Monet. That’s The Frame’s party trick. It transforms from an entertainment hub into a prestigious art gallery.

Fancy personalizing your space? Display personal memories or dive into Samsung’s Art Store. With over 1,400 artworks to pick from, your living room could rival bespoke galleries.

And let’s talk looks. The Frame’s latest models have an anti-reflective matte finish and a customizable magnetic bezel.

Ready for a décor swap? Just click and change the frame to match. Samsung has cunningly kept cable mess at bay, too, with a sleek tin wire connecting all your gadgets discreetly.

Oh, and it’s not all about aesthetics

Image: Samsung

This QLED 4K TV packs a punch with mesmerizing colors and vivid images. With a 60Hz refresh rate and voice command through Google Assistant and Alexa, it’s tech-savvy.

Plus, it runs all the heavyweight apps—Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and cloud gaming services like Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce Now.

So, if your living space craves a blend of tech and art, The Frame at $898 is a steal. I just hope both retailers have some around in stock when you decide to pull the trigger. We imagine these will go fast.

