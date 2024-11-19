Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be more expensive in some regions

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is rumored to debut as early as January 2025. It will include the typical S lineup trio: the vanilla, Plus, and Ultra models.

Now, a new rumor surfaced online suggesting the Galaxy S25 Ultra could see a price increase in several regions due to rising production costs.

This additional cost is reportedly due to the new camera lens and the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will cost more in select regions

A leak by Instant Digital on Weibo, shared via Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter, claims that the production cost of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is at least $110 higher than that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The increase is primarily due to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is approximately 20 percent more expensive than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Besides this, the camera of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also be reportedly upgraded with two new camera lenses over its predecessor. Samsung is unlikely to absorb these higher costs entirely, which could lead to price adjustments.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature several upgrades:

Camera improvements: New 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP 3x telephoto cameras.

Design updates: Rounded corners and a slimmer profile for a refreshed look.

Performance improvements: The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset may enable advanced gaming features, such as upscaling games to 120Hz.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra saw a $100 price increase over the S23 Ultra, Samsung may tread carefully with further price hikes, considering market competitiveness.

Nonetheless, a modest increase for the Galaxy S25 Ultra seems plausible, given the expected rising material costs and significant hardware upgrades.

However, it’s still unclear in which regions the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will cost more than others, but it could be the countries where Samsung pays more import fees.

