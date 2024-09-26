Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared online once again. This time, on Geekbench, the key hardware specifications have been revealed. The benchmark results of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship reveal promising gains over its predecessor.

The leak also strengthens previous rumors that Samsung will ditch the Exynos version and exclusively ship Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with the Galaxy S25 series. It also shows the kind of performance we can expect from the device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

Image: Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model spotted on Geekbench had 12GB RAM and higher CPU frequencies for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC overall. Its base frequency was 3.53GHz for six CPU cores and 4.47GHz for the dual-core cluster.

Thanks to this boost, the Galaxy S25 Ultra scored high on the Geekbench platform, with 3,069 points in the single-core test and 9,080 points in the multi-core test, which are around 30 percent higher than those of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

While the synthetic benchmarks aren’t the most accurate way to check the device’s real-world performance, these scores give a rough idea of what to expect with the souped-up version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and how it fares against its predecessor.

There is another variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on Geekbench that has an SM-938U model number, suggesting that it’s a US unit. It was running on Android 15 with 12GB RAM, but we could also see a 16GB RAM option.

Besides this, folks over at GSMArena claim to have received a confirmation about the new 2+6 architecture, which was previously seen with the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The chipset will feature an Adreno 830 GPU clocked at up to 1,250MHz and use TSMC’s 3nm process.

We expect to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in the coming days, so stay tuned.

